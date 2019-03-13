|
GALANTE (Maria):
29.4.1934 - 10.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at home following a short illness, surrounded by her children.
Beloved Wife of Francesco (dec). Loving Mother of Lina, Palmina and Danny. Loved Mother-in-law of Antonio and Barry.
Adored Nonna of Daniel and Bianca, Lorena and John, Robert, Carina, Jake and Brock.
Bis Nonna of Alliah, Alexi and Rocco
A gentle soul loved and remembered always
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019