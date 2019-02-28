Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Maria FABRIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 3 March 2019. View



FABRIS (Maria):

With great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our devoted Mother on 24.2.2019.

Much loved wife of Oscar (dec), Mother and Mother- in-law of Gabriella, Marco, Tania and David. Proud Nonna of Taylor, Kendall, Kane, Tomas and Flynn.

We remember your smile, the things you would say. We treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Mum, and always will. Life goes on; we know it's true, but not the same without you.

A Family Funeral Service will take place 2.3.2019.





Funeral Director Info

FABRIS (Maria):With great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our devoted Mother on 24.2.2019.Much loved wife of Oscar (dec), Mother and Mother- in-law of Gabriella, Marco, Tania and David. Proud Nonna of Taylor, Kendall, Kane, Tomas and Flynn.We remember your smile, the things you would say. We treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Mum, and always will. Life goes on; we know it's true, but not the same without you.A Family Funeral Service will take place 2.3.2019. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers