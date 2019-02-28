|
FABRIS (Maria):
With great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our devoted Mother on 24.2.2019.
Much loved wife of Oscar (dec), Mother and Mother- in-law of Gabriella, Marco, Tania and David. Proud Nonna of Taylor, Kendall, Kane, Tomas and Flynn.
We remember your smile, the things you would say. We treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Mum, and always will. Life goes on; we know it's true, but not the same without you.
A Family Funeral Service will take place 2.3.2019.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019