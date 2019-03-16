|
Currently, the Guest Book for Maria (Natalina) AUDINO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 March 2019.
AUDINO Maria (Natalina):
Born Caulonia, Italy 22.12.1939. Passed away peacefully 14.03.2019. Wife of Charlie, Mother of Frank, Nonna of Zachary, Ethan and Jenna. Formerly of Waroona and Yarloop. To my beautiful Wife of 62 years, words can't describe how I am feeling. A big piece of me has gone. Until we meet again Da. Your loving Husband, Charlie
AUDINO
Maria (Natalina):
To Mumma, my life is so much better having you as my Mum. You taught me so much in life, and listened to all my problems. I watched you suffer for so long but now you're at peace.
Love you Ma, Frank
AUDINO
Maria (Natalina):
To my Nonna, thank you for being the best ever, I learnt so much from you, you were one in a million. Goodbye Boss, Zachary Rest in peace my beautiful Nonna, you were the most amazing and wonderful person and beautiful soul. A great role model for us. Ethan Nonna, my love for you will never die. Thank you for all the cooking classes, I will cherish forever.
Jenna
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019