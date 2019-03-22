|
ALESSANDRO (Maria):
Mum, you touched everyone you met with your love, your spirit and your soul. All who ever met you had their lives enhanced and enriched by your beautiful, calm and caring disposition. You will always be with me in my heart. Your spirit lives on through all your family and friends. Love you always Mum. Guy
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019