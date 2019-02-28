|
Currently, the Guest Book for Margaret WRIGHT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 3 March 2019.
WRIGHT (Margaret May):
Passed away peacefully on 17.02.2019, aged 89.
Loving mother to Sandra and mother-in-law to David. Proud grandmother to Peter, Simon and Nicholas. Adored GG to Dylan and Matilda.
Thank you to the staff at Aegis Balmoral.
Funeral on Friday, March 1, at 1.45pm at Bowra and O'Dea Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton.
You will always be loved.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019