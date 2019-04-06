|
Currently, the Guest Book for Margaret VAN OSCH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
van O sch Margaret
(nee Verhoeven):
10.04.1930 - 03.04.2019 Passed away peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital following a brief illness.
Beloved wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother of Ineke, Annemie, Hilleke and Geno.
Devoted grandmother of Stephanie, Michael and Jessica.
Mum and Dad Reunited Life Is Forever
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019