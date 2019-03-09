|
TRANT
Margaret Josephine
(nee Natta):
Wife of Brian (dec). Mother to Carolyn, Kathryn, Jenine, Nicole and David. Mother-in-law to Frank, Scott, Bruce, Ross and Tara. Companion of Bob. Devoted Nonna, Nannu and Great Nonna. Fiercely loyal, life of the party and one of a kind. Life's going to be quiet without you. You touch the lives of many and will be missed by us all.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019