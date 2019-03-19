|
RENTON
Margaret Eileen (Peg):
08.03.1926 - 15.03.2019
Passed peacefully at Yallambee Mundaring. Loved wife of Robert William (Bob) (dec). Much loved mother to Joan, Sue and John. Loving nanna to 14 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren and 7 great- great-grandchildren.
Loving memories of the matriarch of our large extended family. You will be forever missed.
Rest in peace.
RENTON
Margaret Eileen (Peg):
Loving mother of Joan and Don. Loved grandmother of David, Margaret, Aileen, James and Robert and their families.
Sleep peacefully my dearest Mum. Rev21:4.
RENTON
(Margaret Eileen):
Our loving mother, grand- mother and great-grand- mother to Susan and Laurie. Grandmother to Jane, Donna, Michael and Geoffrey and their families. In our Lord's loving care. Goodnight Mum
RENTON
Margaret Eileen (Peg):
Passed peacefully at Mundaring on 15.3.2019, aged 93. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Joy. Dearest nanna to Colin, Julie, Karen, May and Max; Karen, Dan, Tim and Fern. Much loved great-grand- mother to Brock, Madison, Mitchell, Connor, Ethan, Elle, Tynan, Dylan and Sybella.
Forever loved Mum - never forgotten.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019