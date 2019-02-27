|
MACARTNEY
(Margaret Cosson):
Died 25.2.2019, aged 102 years. Loving wife of the late James Macartney. Beloved mother of Anne, John and William and stepmother of Maxine and Helen. Adored grand- mother of eight grand- children and 16 great- grandchildren.
A Private Funeral will be held at KARRAKATTA Cemetery on Tuesday 5.3.2019.
Please join us to celebrate Margaret's wonderful life at Mosman Park Bowling Club, 39 Bay View Terrace, Mosman Park on 5.3.2019 commencing at 5.00pm.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019