LESLIE (Margaret ): Marg, Margie, Mum passed away peacefully Sunday 17th March 2019 at Peter Arney Home, Mt Henry.
Lovingly remembered. Friend Partner and Wife of Leo, Mother of Alison, Tony and Jenny. Mother-in-law of Colin and long-time friend of Steve. Sister to Alice, Bevan (dec), Stan, sister-in-law of Ken (dec), Rose and Maureen. Grandmother of David, Elizabeth, Angus, Edwina, Felicity, Sophia and Edward. Great grandmother of Chelsea and Hayley.
Mum Your courageous life is forever framed in our hearts and memories; you gave it your all. Your convictions ensured the world is a better place because of you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019