CLOUGH (Margaret ): After a glorious long life, Margaret Clough died peacefully in her sleep at home on 6 March, aged 91. Much loved wife of William Harold Clough and the adored and unique mother of Sue, Jock, Becky, Libby, Bill and Mimi; Nanny to Bonnie, Teddy, Josie, Jamie, Lachie, Wil, Essie, Tory, Lucie, Indianna, Mac, Cal, Clementine, Hugo, Jock and Annabella; great grandmother to Bella, Jake, Violet, Edoardo and Benji.
|
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019