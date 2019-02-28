Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Margaret BLANNING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 3 March 2019. View



BLANNING (Margaret) Peg:

An exceptional lady born in Karridale 12th November 1931, passed away in Bunbury Regional Hospital 26th February 2019, aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of Stanley (dec), Mother to Wendy and Rod, Mother-in-law to John and Carol, Nanna to Brayden, Paris, Lillian, Amanda and Glenn, Paige and David, Great Nanna to Harry and Jasmine.

She adored her family and will be missed every day, she has enriched our lives sharing with us her memories growing up as a young woman in the South West in the early years.

Our Matriarch leaves a valued legacy and strong place in our hearts.

She will be forever remembered with love and affection.

Thanks to all staff at Forrest Gardens Home, Bunbury Regional Hospital. Special thanks to Dr Paddy Cox.

As we struggle to find a way to mend our broken hearts.

Rest in Peace



Funeral Director Info

BLANNING (Margaret) Peg:An exceptional lady born in Karridale 12th November 1931, passed away in Bunbury Regional Hospital 26th February 2019, aged 87 years.Beloved wife of Stanley (dec), Mother to Wendy and Rod, Mother-in-law to John and Carol, Nanna to Brayden, Paris, Lillian, Amanda and Glenn, Paige and David, Great Nanna to Harry and Jasmine.She adored her family and will be missed every day, she has enriched our lives sharing with us her memories growing up as a young woman in the South West in the early years.Our Matriarch leaves a valued legacy and strong place in our hearts.She will be forever remembered with love and affection.Thanks to all staff at Forrest Gardens Home, Bunbury Regional Hospital. Special thanks to Dr Paddy Cox.As we struggle to find a way to mend our broken hearts.Rest in Peace Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers