THORNTON (Mal):
Passed away peacefully at SJOG Murdoch Hospital on 25 February 2019, aged 64. Much loved husband of Marie for 12 wonderful years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Emma and Hussain, adored Pa of Jaxon. To the world you were but one, to us you were the world.
Gone hunting in the great beyond
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019