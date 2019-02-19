|
Currently, the Guest Book for Madeleine LUCAS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
LUCAS Madeleine
(Maddie):
Sadly passed away 16.02.2019 at Tuia Lodge Donnybrook.
Loving Mother of Navi, Robert, Annie and Diane. Grandmother of nine Grandchildren, Colin (dec) and Great-Grandmother of 16 Great-Grandchildren.
You never failed to do your best
Your heart was true and tender
You simply lived for those you loved
And those you loved remember.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019