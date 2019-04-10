|
SHADDICK Mabel
(nee Dew):
Passed away peacefully on 7th April 2019.
Loved Wife of Roll (dec) Mother of Ken (dec) Geoff, Allan and Susanne. Mother-In-Law of Doreen, Prisanna, Carol and Lance. Nanna of 12, Great Nan of 20.
She will live on in our hearts.
Dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-Law to Susanne and Lance, Nanna to Craig and Leonie, Sheona and Matt, Ryan and Donna, Great Nanna to Tahlia, Josiah, Amali, Jason, Luke, Alexander and Eleanor
There is a face we will always remember, A voice we will always recall, A memory to cherish forever, Of one who is dear to us all.
SHADDICK (Mabel):
In loving memory of Mum.
Thanks for all your work, effort and love you put in throughout your life.
Allan and Carol, Zach and Meghan, Sharna and Pete, Jaan, Sheree, Myla and Lucy
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019