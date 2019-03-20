WILSON (Lynette Mary ): Lyn passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning 19th March 2019 aged 90. Loving wife of Dunbar (dec); mother of Robyn, Peter, Gratton and Dale; and grandmother of Fawzia, Julia, Claire, Lucy (dec), Theo, Alice, Sam, Emily, James, Matt, Benji, Hayley, Tom, Anna and Tilly. Many thanks to the staff at Brightwater Onslow Gardens for their kind care and attention.
Lyn's Funeral Service will be held at 11.00am on Sunday 24th March 2019 at Mareena Purslowe Subiaco.
Rest in peace Lyn.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019