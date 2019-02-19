|
Currently, the Guest Book for Lynette WALLIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
WALLIS (Lynette ): It is with deep sadness to share that my mum Lynette Wallis passed away on Thursday February 14th. She was a wonderful woman who lived her life devoted to her family and friends and a passionate supporter of those in need. She touched many lives over her 82 years here and will be sadly missed.
Mum thank you for being you. Time will never diminish the love and respect I have for you.
Rest now Poss xxx
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019