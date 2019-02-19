|
NEWMAN Lynette Kerrie
(nee Mewett):
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Lynette at Fiona Stanley Hospital on 15.2.2019. Loving wife of Glenn. Mother and Mother-in-Law to Emily and Ashley, Joshua and Mikayla, and Ashleigh. Nanna to Eloise and 2 new babies to be. I will miss my cheeky loving soulmate. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you always.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019