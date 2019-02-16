Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Lucia DI IANNI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 February 2019. View



DI IANNI Lucia

(nee Di Michele):

Born 24.6.27 Molise, Italy. Passed away peacefully on 11.2.19. Dearly loved wife of Filippo (dec) and loving mother and mother-in-law to Teresa and Guido (dec), Luisa and Tony, Gino and Sharon, Sandra and Johnny. Adored Nonna of 13 and Bis Nonna of 15. The family would like to thank all the staff at Aegis Parkview Erica Ward.



Di IANNI (Lucia):

Timeless memories of a remarkable, strong Mum. You will remain in our hearts forever. Peacefully at rest, love Teresa.



Di IANNI (Lucia):

Cara Mamma, you were my rock in my life, always there when I needed you and even though you have left us you will always be in our hearts.

Your loving daughter Luisa, Tony and family. Riposa in Pace in God's garden.

Di IANNI (Lucia):

Mum, you were always a pillar of strength who looked after your family well. Always happy when in your garden or kitchen cooking for your family. Sadly we say farewell, a life lived well, a rest well earned.

Forever in our hearts and so deeply missed. Love Gino, Sharon, Danielle, Tim, Lana, Ed and Grace.

Di IANNI (Lucia):

Mum, you gave me life, for this I thank you. You were a strong, loving and caring mother who did everything for her family. So many beautiful memories which will never be forgotten. Reunited with Papa. Love always, Sandra, Johnny, Benjamin and Lucas.

Di IANNI (Lucia):

To our wonderful Nonna Lucia. We have been blessed to have you constantly in our lives growing up and have created many beautiful memories. Stories of Macchiagodena and settling in Perth remain forever with us. Your generation of Italia are very special and we are so proud of our heritage. Together with Nonno Filippo again and so many wonderful others. Nonna Lucia, our Papa is new to Heaven too, give him a grande abbraccio from everyone. See you on the other side one day Nonna, with love Patrizia, Anna, Michael, Kelly and families



Di IANNI (Lucia):

Mumma and Pappa, we are sorry for the loss of our Nonna, your Mum, a great woman who was full of character, love and passion. Nothing was ever too much for Nonna. We have many amazing memories of her. She will be missed but always in our hearts and minds. Love always, Alex, Daniel, Ray, Phil and our families.

Di IANNI (Lucia):

Zia Teresa, Gino and Sandra and family, our thoughts are with you. Your Mum was a great mother, an amazing Nonna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. I know she touched all their lives in her special way and will be missed but remembered with love.

Lots of love, Alex, Daniel, Ray, Phil and our families.





