PRUITI (Lucia Clementina):
Passed away peacefully Wednesday 3rd April aged 78. Beloved wife of Carlo. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marietta and Victor, Kathleen and Nicholas, Daniela and Roger. Grandmother of Dimitrie, Alessia, Christian, Alyssa, Sofia and Lucia. We cherished the happy memories. Now in God's loving care.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019