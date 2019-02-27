Louise LANGHORN

LANGHORN (Louise):
Formerly of Keighley, Yorkshire. Died quietly after slipping into a coma at the Royal Perth Hospital on Sunday (10.2.2019). Our sincere thanks to the staff in ICU General Ward. Louise was a kind, beautiful soul who will be missed by daughters Hannah and Rebecca and Ex-Husband John who remained friends till the end.


Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019
