ROMYN (Lorraine ): Passed away 2nd March 2019 aged 87. Loving wife of Peter (dec). Devoted mother to Graham and Michael and daughter-in- law Pauline. Nana to 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and nana to 8 great grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts. Many thanks to Brightwater Cove and Peel Hospital for their wonderful care. A private Cremation will be held as per Lorraine's wishes.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019