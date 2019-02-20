|
D esvaux de M arigny
(Lise):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16.02.2019. Loving mother of Maryse and Gaetan. Mother-in-law of Ghislain and Gay. Grandmother of Maurice and Kerry, Isabelle and David. Great grandmother of Mitchell and Marianne. The family would like to acknowledge the care provided to Lise by management and staff at Kingia, Swan Care.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019