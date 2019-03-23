Lisa BIGGS

BIGGS (Lisa ): 26.09.65 - 18.03.19 My darling daughter, with a broken heart I say goodbye. Softly within the shadows there came a gentle call. With farewells left unspoken you quietly left us all with your loving dad's arms around you. No more suffering, no more pain, one day we will all be together again. Until then hugs and kisses your ever loving mum.

BIGGS (Lisa):
My special mum, you are my rock. Always being there for me whenever I needed you, what will I do without you. Rest in peace my beautiful mum. Connor (Konky)



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019
