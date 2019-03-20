|
Currently, the Guest Book for Linda LANDSBOROUGH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.
LANDSBOROUGH
(Linda Ann):
Born 25.10.1949, in Sheffield, England, passed away early Saturday morning. Beloved wife of Ian and mother to son Gair and daughter Zoe.
Gran to Brae, Ty, Finn, Merrick and Will.
Loved mother-in-law to Brad and Rana. A beautiful woman who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
May you rest in peace.
LANDSBOROUGH (Linda):
We were so lucky to have such an incredible lady in our lives as a Mum and Gran. We will love you always and miss you unconditionally.
All our love forever, Gair, Rana, Brae, Ty and Finn.
LANDSBOROUGH (Linda):
In loving memory of our amazing Mum and Gran. She filled our lives with kindness, care, positivity, joy and love. An honour to have you in our lives. You'll be remembered always. Love Zoe, Brad, Merrick and Will.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019