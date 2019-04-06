Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Lily WEBBER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019. View



WEBBER (Lily):

Finally time for you to leave us and be with your beloved husband, Ken.

Rest well Mum for we love and will miss you more than words can say.

Dave and Jenni xxx

Webber (Lily):

Loving memories of a wonderful Mum to Geoff and Tina, Nannie to Chris and Andrew and fondly remembered by Katy and Crystal.

You will always be missed.

Webber (Lily):

Our dearest Nannie and Great Nannie. So many wonderful memories, the angels have now come to reunite you with Grandad. We were all so privileged to have you in our lives and will miss you more than we can say.

God bless, all our love, Craig, Sarah, Isabel, Jake and Luke.

Webber (Lily):

So many great memories that we will always look back on fondly.

Rest easy Nannie, now reunited with Grandad. Know that you will be forever in our hearts and will miss you so much. Love you Nannie! xxxxx Steve, Aimee, Owen, Ava and Archer.



