PERZAMANOS (Lily ): 6.3.2019. Passed away peacefully in her own home. Rest In Peace Mum. You fought so hard to stay with us. Your strength and positive attitude will be remembered. Reunited now with Dad and family. Love Shirley, Esther, Vera, Christopher and George and son-in-law Greg.
Grandmother of eight and Great Grandmother of 15.



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019
