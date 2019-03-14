PERZAMANOS (Lily ): 6.3.2019. Passed away peacefully in her own home. Rest In Peace Mum. You fought so hard to stay with us. Your strength and positive attitude will be remembered. Reunited now with Dad and family. Love Shirley, Esther, Vera, Christopher and George and son-in-law Greg.
Currently, the Guest Book for Lily PERZAMANOS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
Grandmother of eight and Great Grandmother of 15.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019