WALDIE nee Atkinson
(Lillian Mercia June):
04.11.1920 - 06.04.2019
Passed away at SCGH after a long illness. Much loved wife of David and mother of Robin. Daughter of Wadham and Edith, sister of May, Norman, Don, Roy, Victor, Eric and Joan (all dec). The last member of the Atkinson family who arrived in Fremantle from London in March 1924 en route to the Group Settlement Scheme at Northcliffe. A long life of many achievements in Perth and beyond.
Lasting memories of our times together. Fondest love David and Robin.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019