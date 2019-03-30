|
Currently, the Guest Book for Lillian RICHARDSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
RICHARDSON
(Lillian Maud)
nee Bunyan:
23.2.1921 - 28.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at Narembeen Hospital.
Loved wife of Les (dec). Loving mother of Linda, loved mother-in-law of Graham. Beloved Granny of Simon, Kieran and Shaun. Great-grandmother of Corben, Arabella, Addison, Ethan, Fletcher and Darcy.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019