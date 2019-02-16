|
WHITE (Leslie):
Passed away peacefully on 14 February 2019.
In loving memory of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Our hearts break to say goodbye but we take comfort in the knowledge that you are now at peace.
You were a huge part of all our lives. A loving and kind man who found happiness in the simple pleasures of life and in the happiness of those you loved.
We will treasure your memory and will carry you always in our hearts.
Rest in peace until we meet again Love Cath, Leanne, Robyn, Mark and families.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019