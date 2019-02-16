Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Leslie WHITE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 February 2019. View



WHITE (Leslie):

Passed away peacefully on 14 February 2019.

In loving memory of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Our hearts break to say goodbye but we take comfort in the knowledge that you are now at peace.

You were a huge part of all our lives. A loving and kind man who found happiness in the simple pleasures of life and in the happiness of those you loved.

We will treasure your memory and will carry you always in our hearts.

Rest in peace until we meet again Love Cath, Leanne, Robyn, Mark and families.





Funeral Director Info

WHITE (Leslie):Passed away peacefully on 14 February 2019.In loving memory of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Our hearts break to say goodbye but we take comfort in the knowledge that you are now at peace.You were a huge part of all our lives. A loving and kind man who found happiness in the simple pleasures of life and in the happiness of those you loved.We will treasure your memory and will carry you always in our hearts.Rest in peace until we meet again Love Cath, Leanne, Robyn, Mark and families. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers