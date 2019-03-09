TUCKER (Lesley ): 1923 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on 4th March, aged 96. Devoted wife of Rodney (dec) and loving mother of Lynette, Susanne and Ronald. Special Nanna to 7 grand children and 10 great grandchildren.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Lesley TUCKER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
You brought so much love and laughter into our lives, so many memories to keep, never to be forgotten, now at peace with Rod.
A chapter completed, a page is turned, a life well lived, a rest well earned.
Rest in peace Mum xx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019