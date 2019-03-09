Lesley TUCKER

TUCKER (Lesley ): 1923 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on 4th March, aged 96. Devoted wife of Rodney (dec) and loving mother of Lynette, Susanne and Ronald. Special Nanna to 7 grand children and 10 great grandchildren.
You brought so much love and laughter into our lives, so many memories to keep, never to be forgotten, now at peace with Rod.
A chapter completed, a page is turned, a life well lived, a rest well earned.
Rest in peace Mum xx



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019
