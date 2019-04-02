DADOUR (Lesley) Joan:
Passed away peacefully on 28 March with her family present. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Ian, Jane and Michael. Mother in law to Jon and Jack. Grandmother to Alastair, Jemma, Joss, Annabel, Lucy, Angus, Claudia and Robbie. Loving memories of a beautiful unique woman. Rest peacefully Mum. You will always be missed.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019