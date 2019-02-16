|
MIFFLIN (Les):
30.5.1940 - 14.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at RPH surrounded by his loving family. Son of Sam and Sadie Mifflin (both dec), brother to Jack (dec), Bev and families. Beloved husband of Jeanette, father to Jon and Michelle, father-in-law to Timo. Dearest Poppy to Damo, Matt, Josh and Harrison.
Loved, respected and sadly missed RIP
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019