Currently, the Guest Book for Leonie GILL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019.
GILL (Leonie Joyce):
10 long years have gone by and life has never been the same since we lost your "beautiful soul". Time may have passed but our love for you never fades. We will treasure you and our memories forever. Remembering you always. From your loving husband John, your children David, Susan and Vanessa and precious grandchildren.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019