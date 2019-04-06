D urante:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Leondino DURANTE of Balcatta will be celebrated in St Lawrence's Church 392 Albert Street Balcatta commencing at 10:15 am WEDNESDAY (10.04.2019) The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12:15pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road, Westminster at 7:00pm on MONDAY evening (8.04.2019).
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019