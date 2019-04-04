Leondino DURANTE

DURANTE ( Leondino):
Passed away peacefully 2nd April 2019. Beloved husband Romanina for 60 years. Loved father of Lina, Diana (dec) and Enrico. Father-in-law to John, Robert and Leonie. Adored Nonno to 6 Grandchildren and Bis Nonno to 1 Grand- daughter.
The family would like to thank Dr Di Camillo, Dr Chakera and the Stirling Dialysis Clinic for all their support and assistance.
Forever in our Hearts

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 4, 2019
