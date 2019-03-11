|
LANGLEY (Leila Dorothy):
nee Osborne
10.4.1930 - 4.3.2019 Beloved Wife of Colin (dec), loving and special Mum of Dorothy, Lynette, Raymond. Special Friend of Gary. Happy fun loving Grandma of Jason and Sharon, Richelle and Steve, Tanya and Jason. Great Grandma of Elia and Alexis, Lexi and Regus. Our Family would like to Thank the Carers from Corrigin and Brookton for looking after Mum in her years of need.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019