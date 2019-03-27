|
MAJOR (Kevin Philip):
14.12.1922 - 25.03.2019 Husband of Julie (dec). Loving father of Phil, Jeff, Berice and Christine. Grandfather to Gerard, Genevieve, Kate, Tom, Sally, Scott, Ben, Li Yen, Melissa and Jessica; and great grandfather to ten. Loving brother of Vera, Shirley and Mary and loving companion of Pearl. A loving uncle to many. An amazingly strong and independent man; much loved by all his family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019