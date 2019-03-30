|
Currently, the Guest Book for Kevin DYER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
DYER Kevin (Butchy):
19.11.1946 - 28.03.2019 Family sadly announce the passing of Kevin (Butchy) after a long illness. He leaves behind his loving wife Lesley, 3 cherished daughters Donna, Natale and Shane and much loved son-in-laws Kevin, Tony and Pat. He will be greatly missed by his 6 adored grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be forever in our memories.
DYER (Kevin Fergus):
You're the one, you're still the one. I love to catch myself dreaming about you. I love to talk things over with you. I love to cuddle next to you until we are as close as we can be. My eyes are blurred, my heart is heavy, it is not goodbye it is I will see you later. All my love and I will always be your Pidge. Thank you for our beautiful daughters. RIP DYER (Kevin):
Papa Smurf, may you fly high with the angels. You fought a long and hard battle, now is the time to fish in the Heavens and enjoy a beer onto your 2nd innings. We will look after Mum until we meet again Daddio.
Donna, Nat, Shane, Kevin, Tony, Pat, Jode, Demi-Lee, Jenna, Jelly, Chris and Shayne.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019