BEAN (Kevin):
8.4.1939 - 14.2.2019 Peacefully passed away on St Valentine's Day. Dearly beloved husband of Muriel 'Billie' (dec), deeply loved father of Brett, Melánie and Kelly, father- in-law to Craig and Darren, cherished pop to Jayden, Jessica, Steele, Blaise, Deakin and Rosie.
We woke to a different world not seeing your bright and smiling face. You were one of life's true gentlemen, a jovial, affectionate and very loving man. Forever you will remain in our hearts. Be free Dad and wrap your tender arms around your loving wife and our Mum.
Thank you to the staff at Aegis Stirling for the care and support provided to Dad and family.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019