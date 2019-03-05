|
Currently, the Guest Book for Kennon LEWIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 8 March 2019.
LEWIS (The Hon. Kennon
Richard Lewis, AM):
It is with heavy heart we announce Richard passed away peacefully in his 80th year on Sunday 3 March 2019 after losing his courageous battle with Cancer. A much loved, respected and honourable man, who fought the good fight and lived a wonderful life. You can rest easy now Rich. You will remain in our hearts forever.
Helen, Lachlan and Morgen
The family is holding a Private Cremation, however warmly welcomes extended family, friends and colleagues to a Celebration of Richard's Life at the Royal Perth Golf Club on Monday 11 March 2019 from 2pm-4pm.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019