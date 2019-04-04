|
WELSHMAN
(Kenneth Frederick):
Loved and loving husband of Valerie. (Cherished "Dad" to our four footed "kids"). We spent a lifetime together, but even that was not enough. We had good times and bad times, filled with laughter and tears, we shared them all. Whatever trials or happiness we had, we shared it all. Now my darling, we will be parted, I pray to my God, He gives me the strength to face it alone. Good night Fred, Love Floss.
Published in The West Australian from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019