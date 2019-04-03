PAYNTER (Kenneth ): The Paynter family sadly announce the passing of Ken on 2 April 2019. Much loved husband of Lorraine, father of Sandra and Leanne, grandfather of Mitchell, Jayden and Antony, great-grandfather of Alice, Mila and Luna.
We have learnt much from the wonderful way you lived, your life lessons will remain with us forever.
"Go Freo!!"
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019