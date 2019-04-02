|
Currently, the Guest Book for Kenneth FRY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 5 April 2019.
FRY Kenneth (Wooz):
Passed away peacefully on 31.3.2019. Surrounded by loved ones. An amazing and much loved Gentleman. Husband to Joan. Father to Barry, Deb and Sue. Stepfather to Jeff and Yvonne (dec). Father in law to Anne, Pete, Gary, Mimi and Nicole. Grandie to 17. Great Grandie to 15.
"A true cattleman" Forever loved and remembered. "GO EAGLES"
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019