MARRIOTT (Ken ): 23.05.1948 - 09.04.2018

My dear dad. They say time heals all wounds but this wound is one that will not heal. Each day I wish I could see you and talk to you. Every moment and memory is bittersweet without you here.



Your granddaughters, Mia and Ivy miss you very much. Every night there is a kiss to their poppy in the stars.



A daughter's biggest nightmare is losing her dad. I have lost mine. I'm in such pain that no one can feel. I miss and love you always dad.

Your loving daughter always, Sharon.







