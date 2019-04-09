|
MARRIOTT (Ken ): 23.05.1948 - 09.04.2018
My dear dad. They say time heals all wounds but this wound is one that will not heal. Each day I wish I could see you and talk to you. Every moment and memory is bittersweet without you here.
Your granddaughters, Mia and Ivy miss you very much. Every night there is a kiss to their poppy in the stars.
A daughter's biggest nightmare is losing her dad. I have lost mine. I'm in such pain that no one can feel. I miss and love you always dad.
Your loving daughter always, Sharon.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019