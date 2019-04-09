|
MARRIOTT (Ken ): 23.05.1948 - 09.04.2018
It's been 1 year today since God called you home. Although you have moved on, I think of you every day.
You will be forever loved and missed. In my heart you'll always stay with a silent wish that you were still here.
If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.
Your loving wife, Nola
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019