DIGWOOD
(Dr Kenneth Ivor ): 11.12.1926 - 30.3.2019 Loving Husband of Shirley (dec).
Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Jill and Trevor, Kathy and Rick, Robin (dec) and Ian.
Very proud and loving Bumpa to his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
So many special memories are ours to treasure.
A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019