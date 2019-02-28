|
Currently, the Guest Book for Keith TOWNING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 3 March 2019.
TOWNING
(Keith Frederick):
Died 23rd February 2019, aged 86. Much loved family man who will be forever remembered by his wife Trish, his children Vanessa, Matthew (dec) and Meredith, their partners Simon and Lisa, grandchildren and partners Ella and Matt, Tom and Kira, Blake and April, Chelsea, Brooke and Brayden, Zac and Zoe, Daniel, Grace, Finn, Oliver. And great grandchildren twins Cooper and Mason.
Lest We Forget
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019