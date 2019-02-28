|
TOWNING
(Keith Frederick):
Died 23 February in Canberra after a long illness aged 86. Devoted husband of over 60 years to Pat and loving father, father-in-law, grand and great grandfather to Vanessa, Matthew (dec), Meredith and families. Much loved brother to Kath Lamond (dec), good mate of Mal and beloved uncle to Carolyn, Christine, Katherine, Elizabeth, Megan and families. Starred in athletics, rowing and rugby, decorated Army career (M.I.D.etc).
Keith lived a good life in defence of family and country.
Deepest sympathy to Pat, family and friends.
RIP. The Lamond family.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019