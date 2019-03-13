|
JONES (Keith Ronald):
Passed away peacefully at SJOG Hospital, Subiaco on Monday 11th March 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 86. Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy (Dot) for 34 wonderful years. Much loved Father of Sue, Kerry, Chris, Judy, Sharon and Wayne. Cherished Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
In God's care you rest above, in our hearts you rest with love. Memories of you are ours to keep, our words are few, our love is deep.
Rest Peacefully
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019